CAIRO, June 29 Egypt's Beltone Financial and
billionaire Naguib Sawiris said on Sunday they would not change
their offer to buy 20 percent of EFG Hermes investment bank at
16 Egyptian pounds ($2.24) per share.
EFG Hermes said on Saturday an independent financial adviser
had set its fair share price at 22.93 pounds, higher than the
price offered by Beltone and Sawiris's New Egypt Investment
Fund.
"The consortium of New Egypt Investment Fund and Beltone
Financial announce ... that they have no intention to change the
offer price for the shares," they said in a joint statement.
