CAIRO Jan 18 The chairman of Beltone
Financial has agreed to sell his 20 percent stake in
the Egyptian investment bank to Arabiyya Lel Estithmaraat
(AIC), the stock exchange said on Wednesday.
"It was agreed that AIC will buy 20 percent of the company's
(Beltone) shares owned by the chairman," the bourse said in a
statement. AIC is an Egyptian investment firm.
AIC said in an emailed statement that it paid 16 pounds per
share, which would value the sale at 26.8 million Egyptian
pounds ($4.44 million).
Beltone's stock, which had been suspended earlier in the
session, resumed trading at 14 pounds per share. AIC's stock was
trading 1.8 percent higher and the benchmark index was
up 0.9 percent.
Beltone said last month its chairman -- Aladdin Saba -- was
in talks to sell his stake in the bank, while AIC said it was
seeking to buy the stakes of several Beltone shareholders.
Egyptian investment banks were hit especially hard after
foreign investors pulled out of the country and trade on the
stock exchange slumped in the wake of the uprising that ousted
President Hosni Mubarak in February.
According to Reuters data, Beltone has a market
capitalisation of 117 million pounds. As of June 30, Saba owned
19.99 percent.
Saba could not be immediately reached for comment.
($1 = 6.0420 Egyptian pounds)
