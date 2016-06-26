CAIRO, June 26 Egypt's Beltone Financial
has filed a lawsuit against the heads of the Cairo
stock exchange and Financial Supervisory Authority over the
repeated cancellation of trades on its stock, according to two
sources and a court document seen by Reuters.
Shares in asset manager Beltone jumped by more than 550
percent in three months after it was acquired by billionaire
businessman Naguib Sawiris's OTMT in November for 650
million Egyptian pounds ($73 million).
The price spike lifted Beltone's market value to 4 billion
pounds before the stock exchange, at the end of February, began
to stop trades in the shares on an almost daily basis. The
exchange referred to rules allowing such cancellations in cases
where the head of the bourse considered that trades had taken
place at unjustified prices.
Beltone's share price stood at 7.34 pounds on Sunday,
compared with 21.97 pounds in mid-April.
"Beltone filed a lawsuit before the Administrative Court
against the head of Egypt's stock exchange, in person, and
against the chairman of the financial regulator," said two
sources who are close to the matter.
The lawsuit contests that the head of the stock exchange's
decisions were incorrect and an illegal abuse of authority.
The head of Egypt's stock exchange, Mohamed Omran, was not
immediately available for comment.
Sherif Samy, chairman of the Egyptian Financial Supervisory
Authority, said that Beltone had filed a grievance with the
regulator earlier this month.
"The decision of the commission did not come in its favour
and that is why they are resorting to court, and that is the
right of any party," Samy said.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by
David Goodman)