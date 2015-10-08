CAIRO Oct 8 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology and Act Financial are seeking to acquire 100 percent of Beltone Financial, Orascom Telecom said in a statement to the Egyptian bourse on Thursday.

The value of the transaction is estimated at 650 million Egyptian pounds ($83 million) and Orascom Telecom's share will be 87 percent and Act Financial's 13 percent, the statement said. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by David Holmes)