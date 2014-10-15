UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 15 Belvedere SA :
* H1 net loss 8.9 million euros versus profit of 122.6 million euros last year
* H1 revenue 236.5 million euros versus profit of 253.9 million euros last year
* Sees H2 EBITDA at least equivalent to H1 Source text: bit.ly/1pcdVNY Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources