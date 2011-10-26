* Expects continuing decline in unit volumes in Q4

* Sees Q4 adj EPS of $0.36-$0.42 vs est $0.55

* Cuts FY adj EPS to $1.90-$1.96 from $2.08-$2.18

* Shares fall to 3-week low (Adds conference call, analyst comments; updates share movement)

Oct 26 Packaging products maker Bemis Co forecast fourth-quarter adjusted earnings below market estimates and said it expected to cut jobs in the quarter and close several small plants, sending its shares down 11 percent.

The company, which has facilities in about 12 countries, expects to close plants worldwide, including in North and South America and Europe, and sees reducing workforce in the low single-digit percent to create annualized savings of about 6 cents a share from 2012.

According to Thomson Reuters data, the company has about 20,000 employees.

Rising raw material costs at Bemis' Latin American operations will pressurize operating margins during the fourth quarter, the company said on a conference call, adding that Latin America is the only region where it is seeing meaningful increases in raw material costs.

"Higher raw material costs (along with volumes below plan) combined to weigh on profitability," Robert W. Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi said.

The company, which competes with Sonoco Products Co and Sealed Air Corp , said selling, general and administrative costs may rise in the fourth quarter.

Bemis, which is reducing costs to restore margins, expects unit volumes to continue to decline during the quarter.

Bemis, valued at about $3.3 billion, forecast adjusted earnings of 36-42 cents per share for the quarter, while analysts on average were expecting a profit of 55 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bemis also cut its full-year adjusted earnings view to $1.90-$1.96 a share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.11 a share.

For the third quarter, it earned 56 cents a share on an adjusted basis, while analysts had expected a profit of 58 cents a share.

While Bemis' exposure to Europe is quite small, slow market growth may prompt pricing erosion amongst competitors, Panjabi said.

"During the third quarter, unit volumes decreased in nearly every market category, reflecting the concern about softness in demand that our customers had expressed earlier in the year," Chief Executive Henry Theisen said.

Gross profit fell about 8 percent, while quarterly research and development expenses rose slightly.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sealed Air posted a drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower gross profit margins.

Shares of Neenah, Wisconsin-based Bemis touched a three-week low of $28.04 in morning trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Gopakumar Warrier, Maju Samuel)