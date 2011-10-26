* Expects continuing decline in unit volumes in Q4
* Sees Q4 adj EPS of $0.36-$0.42 vs est $0.55
* Cuts FY adj EPS to $1.90-$1.96 from $2.08-$2.18
* Shares fall to 3-week low
Oct 26 Packaging products maker Bemis Co
forecast fourth-quarter adjusted earnings below market estimates
and said it expected to cut jobs in the quarter and close
several small plants, sending its shares down 11 percent.
The company, which has facilities in about 12 countries,
expects to close plants worldwide, including in North and South
America and Europe, and sees reducing workforce in the low
single-digit percent to create annualized savings of about 6
cents a share from 2012.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the company has about
20,000 employees.
Rising raw material costs at Bemis' Latin American
operations will pressurize operating margins during the fourth
quarter, the company said on a conference call, adding that
Latin America is the only region where it is seeing meaningful
increases in raw material costs.
"Higher raw material costs (along with volumes below plan)
combined to weigh on profitability," Robert W. Baird analyst
Ghansham Panjabi said.
The company, which competes with Sonoco Products Co
and Sealed Air Corp , said selling, general and
administrative costs may rise in the fourth quarter.
Bemis, which is reducing costs to restore margins, expects
unit volumes to continue to decline during the quarter.
Bemis, valued at about $3.3 billion, forecast adjusted
earnings of 36-42 cents per share for the quarter, while
analysts on average were expecting a profit of 55 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Bemis also cut its full-year adjusted earnings view to
$1.90-$1.96 a share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.11 a
share.
For the third quarter, it earned 56 cents a share on an
adjusted basis, while analysts had expected a profit of 58 cents
a share.
While Bemis' exposure to Europe is quite small, slow market
growth may prompt pricing erosion amongst competitors, Panjabi
said.
"During the third quarter, unit volumes decreased in nearly
every market category, reflecting the concern about softness in
demand that our customers had expressed earlier in the year,"
Chief Executive Henry Theisen said.
Gross profit fell about 8 percent, while quarterly research
and development expenses rose slightly.
Earlier on Wednesday, Sealed Air posted a drop in quarterly
profit, hurt by lower gross profit margins.
Shares of Neenah, Wisconsin-based Bemis touched a three-week
low of $28.04 in morning trading on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane and Gopakumar Warrier, Maju Samuel)