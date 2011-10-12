* Craig Weissman leaves Salesforce.com after 9 years
* Weissman to become entrepreneur-in-residence
Oct 12 Venture capital firm Benchmark Capital
has selected Salesforce.com's (CRM.N) Craig Weissman as its new
entrepreneur-in-residence, demonstrating a continuing interest
in technology surrounding big data and the "cloud."
Weissman joined Benchmark last month, after nine years at
Salesforce.com. That company is considered to be a pioneer in
cloud-based software, meaning accessible from anywhere rather
than only on a specific computer or set of computers.
At Salesforce.com, he oversaw the technology behind
products ranging from its force.com platform service to its
Chatter social-media service.
"I've never started a company from scratch," he told
Reuters. "I want to see if I can do that."
He said he is toying with some ideas surrounding Hadoop,
the open-source software that allows companies to analyze large
amounts of data, or software that allows companies to quickly
analyze data, or both.
"He's young, hungry and has technical depth," said Peter
Fenton, the general partner at Benchmark who recruited
Weissman. "That's a potent formula."
Sponsoring entrepreneurs-in-residence is a common practice
in Silicon Valley, where venture capital firms see it as a way
to foster the next big start-up while letting their current
portfolio companies tap into the entrepreneur's expertise.
For the entrepreneurs, it is a good way to make a
transition to a new business. In July, Chuck Ganapathi, former
vice president for products at Salesforce.com, became
entrepreneur-in-residence at Accel Partners.
Bringing Weissman into the fold underscores Benchmark's
commitment to enterprise computing. The firm's existing
investments in that area include Domo, a start-up that helps
companies analyze data, and Eucalyptus Systems, which allows
companies to build cloud-like services within their own
infrastructure.
Benchmark, a backer of the micro-blogging service Twitter,
raised its latest fund totaling $425 million fund in January.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride, editing by Maureen Bavdek)