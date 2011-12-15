* To pay A$130 mln for Bank of Cyprus Australia

* To sell shares worth A$120 mln to institutions

* Plans share buyback in early 2012

* First-half 2012 cash earnings seen in line with year ago

SYDNEY, Dec 16 Australia's Bendigo and Adelaide Bank said on Friday it was buying the Australian unit of Bank of Cyprus for A$130 million ($129.02 million) and would launch a share sale to fund the deal.

The regional lender hoped to raise A$120 million by selling shares to institutions at A$8.45 a share, a 6.1 percent discount to Thursday's closing price and planned a share buyback in early 2012.

The purchase, which would add to earnings on integration, would give Bendigo and Adelaide Bank 14 branches with interest earning assets of A$1.4 billion, it said.

Regional lenders such as Bendigo and Adelaide, Suncorp and Bank of Queensland are struggling to compete against the top four Australian banks, which control all parts of the financial services industry, forcing smaller competitors to strike up alliances or make small buys.

"It (Bank of Cyprus Australia) is predominantly funded by retail deposits, maintains a conservative risk profile and has an excellent credit history," said Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Managing Director Mike Hirst.

UBS was the adviser for the deal.

The bank, which expects first half 2011-2012 cash earnings to be in line with a year ago, said it would write off A$95 million of goodwill associated with its wealth segment.

The writeoff would hurt its statutory earnings but not its regulatory capital or cash earnings, it said. ($1 = 1.0076 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)