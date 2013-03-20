REFILE-UPDATE 1-Telecoms companies call on Brussels to reconsider merger policy
* Vodafone and Orange chiefs say EU policy threatens investment
March 20 Benefitfocus, a software company that develops healthcare and benefits technology, has hired banks for an initial public offering later this year, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The company, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is working with Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Jefferies Group Inc on the offering, the sources said. A filing could come as soon as next month, they added.
Benefitfocus could not be reached for comment. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Jefferies declined to comment.
The company's software lets employees enroll and manage their benefits. Benefitfocus works with over 300,000 employers including those in education, food and agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing and retail and supports insurance carriers including Aetna and the Blue Cross Blue Shield network.
* Vodafone and Orange chiefs say EU policy threatens investment
LONDON, Feb 28 Britain's healthcare watchdog NICE, which assesses the cost-effectiveness of medical treatments, has stopped short of recommending the use by the National Health Service (NHS) of Merck & Co Inc's immunotherapy drug Keytruda in newly diagnosed lung cancer patients, after giving the go-ahead in December for patients who had prior treatment.
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds background)