MILAN, April 24 Italian clothing group Benetton
said on Tuesday it had bought 2 percent in cashmere
specialist Brunello Cucinelli, which is in the process of
listing its shares in Milan just as Benetton retreats from the
Italian stock market.
"It's a high-quality investment, an entrepreneur I hold in
high esteem," Alessandro Benetton told reporters at a
shareholder meeting where he officially took the helm of the
Benetton empire from his father Luciano.
"It's a purely financial investment and opens a dialogue as
far I'm concerned," he said.
Cucinelli on Monday priced its initial public offering at
7.75 euros per share, the top of the planned range. The offer
was covered around 17 times at the highest price, it said in a
statement.
The new company, which will debut on the Milan bourse on
April 27, will have a market capitalisation of 527 million
euros.
In January, the Benetton family announced it would delist
the company after more than a quarter century on the Milan stock
exchange.
(Reporting by Carlo Saccon; Writing by Michel Rose)