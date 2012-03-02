* Consob approves prospectus for 4.6 euro offer
* Majority of analysts don't expect offer to be raised
* Delisting to help company turnaround
By Michel Rose
MILAN, March 2 Italian clothing company
Benetton Group SpA said on Friday it received the
go-ahead from Italy's market regulator Consob for the Benetton
family holding's buyout offer of minority shareholders, paving
the way for a planned delisting.
A majority of analysts expect the Benettons' Edizione
holding to succeed with an offer of 4.6 euros per share it made
last month, offering a fragmented raft of minority shareholders
a 6 percent premium to the average price of the last 12 months.
Out of eight analysts asked by Reuters, only three expect
the Benettons to raise their offer, while five think the current
one is fair considering the historically low share price at
which Benetton is now trading, after a decade of stagnating
sales and in a crisis-hit Italian stock market.
"I think small shareholders should consider themselves
lucky there was an offer at all. If I were the funds, I would
take the money and run. It's a decent offer considering the
state the company is in," a Milan-based analyst said, declining
to be named.
Shares in the maker of colorful wool sweaters have hovered
just above the 4.6 euros offered since the bid was made public
at the beginning of last month, and were last trading at 4.646
euros.
Benetton has gained 56 percent so far this year, but fell
about 40 percent in 2011. Its market value of 850 million euros
is now a far cry from the 4 billion euros reached in 2000.
Other analysts say Benetton's 780 million euro property
portfolio, which Goldman Sachs valued at 4.24 euros per share in
a recent note, speaks for an increase in the offer.
"I don't think this offer is fair, frankly; shareholders
would be right to demand a higher valuation," said Veronique
Cabioc'h, an analyst at AlphaValue in Paris. "They have
high-quality real estate assets; my target is at 5 euros."
Benetton, famous the world over for controversial
advertising campaigns, has failed to cut its exposure to
slow-growing markets in Europe over the last 10 years. Those
markets accounted for about 79 percent of its sales in 2010.
It has also been hit hard-hit by competition from
more-flexible rivals such as Inditex SA's Zara and
Swedish retailer H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB.
"They have a big business model problem, which is no longer
adapted to an environment revolutionized by Zara and H&M,"
AlphaValue's Cabioc'h said.
"It won't be changed in a day. But delisting is the right
thing to do, so they don't suffer from the market's pressure
while they turn around the company. It's a good brand; there's
no need to throw the baby out with the bathwater," she added.
The offer will run from March 5 to March 30, Benetton said
in a statement late on Friday.
