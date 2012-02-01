MILAN Feb 1 Benetton said on Wednesday its main shareholder will buy out minorities for 4.60 euros per share in a move designed to delist the Italian clothing retailer and give management a freer hand in running it.

Benetton said the tender would cost Edizione, the holding of the Benetton family, up to 276.6 million euros. It said the bid price represented a 15.6 percent premium on the stock price of Jan 31.

The shares have been suspended since Tuesday pending the statement. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)