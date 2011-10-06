MANILA Oct 6 The Philippines oldest miner, Benguet Corp , said on Thursday its nickel subsidiary will sell 2 million tonnes of nickel ore to a unit of Hong Kong-based Dunfeng Holdings Inc, its second deal with a Chinese group in just over a month.

Benguetcorp Nickel Mines Inc (BNMI) signed a deal with Minecore Resources Inc, a subsidiary of Dunfeng, for the sale and delivery of nickel ore with a grade of 1.6 percent.

Parent Benguet acted as marketing agent of its unit in the deal, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

In August, Benguet said it would sell 1.8 million tonnes of nickel ore with a grade of 1.8 percent to Bright Mining & Resource Co Ltd of China.

BNMI operates a nickel laterite mine in Santa Cruz, Zambales, northwest of the capital Manila.

Benguet Corp, the country's biggest gold producer until the late 1980s, said in its annual report it exported a total of 1.3 million tonnes of nickel ore with a grade ranging from 1.80 percent to 2.05 percent from the Zambales mine in 2010.

It expects gold production to reach 4,500 ounces this year from 3,079 ounces last year, before rising further to as much as 6,000 ounces in 2012.

Shares of Benguet slipped 0.4 percent in late trade, underperforming the mining and oil index which climbed 3.66 percent.

(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by John Mair)