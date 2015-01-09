Jan 9 Beni Stabili SpA :

* Announced on Thursday details of the plan of merger by incorporation of IMSER 60 SIINQ SpA (IMSER 60)and B.S. Immobiliare 8 SpA SIINQ (BS8) in Beni Stabili SpA

* IMSER 60 and BS8 are wholly owned subsidiaries of the company

* IMSER 60 and BS8 will be merged without allocation of new shares

* The merger is plan part of a program to rationalize and simplify group's structure

* The board of directors of the company is called for Feb. 10 to approve the merger

