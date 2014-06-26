MILAN, June 26 Italian real estate management fund Beni Stabili said on Thursday its board had approved a plan for a 150 million-euro ($204 million) capital increase and new bank loans for around 500 million euros to boost its financial structure.

The money will be used to repay in advance a loan related to a property portfolio leased to Telecom Italia and is expected to boost its recurring net profit by 30 million euros on an annualised basis, it said.

($1 = 0.7335 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)