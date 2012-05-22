Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
May 22 Japanese-style restaurant chain Benihana Inc said it will be taken private by private equity group Angelo Gordon & Co in a deal valued at about $296 million.
Under the agreement, the private equity firm will pay Benihana shareholders $16.30 per share, a 23 percent premium to the stock's close on Monday.
Earlier this year, the company had said it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible sale. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Brazilian car rental firm Movida Participações SA has lowered the bottom of the suggested price range for its initial public offering slated for Monday, in a sign investors have the upper hand in pricing new listings amid uncertainty over the government's reform agenda.
Feb 4 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp are nearing a partnership agreement to develop technology, including self-driving, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.