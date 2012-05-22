May 22 Japanese-style restaurant chain Benihana Inc said it will be taken private by private equity group Angelo Gordon & Co in a deal valued at about $296 million.

Under the agreement, the private equity firm will pay Benihana shareholders $16.30 per share, a 23 percent premium to the stock's close on Monday.

Earlier this year, the company had said it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible sale. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)