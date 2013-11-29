COTONOU Nov 29 Benin freed a former militant
leader from Nigeria's oil-rich Delta region on Friday after a
personal intervention by Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, a
government spokesman said.
Mujahid Dobubo-Asari had been arrested in the West African
nation's capital Cotonou on Tuesday.
Like Jonathan, Asari is from the Ijaw ethnic group. He is
best known for staging attacks on oil infrastructure in the
swampy creeks of OPEC member Nigeria that drove up oil prices to
record highs in 2004.
"It was under pressure from the Nigerian head of state that
the authorities freed the rebel chief on Friday at around
midday," said Benjamin Agon, spokesman for Benin's foreign
affairs department.
Benin police declined to comment but Asari's lawyer Festus
Kiyamou confirmed the release and said his client was now in the
Nigerian capital Abuja.
There was no immediate comment from the Nigerian government
on the case.
Diplomats told Reuters this week that Cotonou had been
investigating Asari's business interests in Benin, a tiny cotton
producing country which borders oil giant Nigeria.
One of the diplomats said Asari's group, the Niger Delta
People's Volunteer Force, had been suspected of lending support
to criminal activities in the Delta.
Asari's Niger Delta People's Volunteer Force reached a peace
deal with the Nigerian government in 2004.
However, oil production in the region is still frequently
disrupted by criminal gangs who tap crude from pipelines for
local refining or sell it onto large tankers for export.
