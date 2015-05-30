COTONOU May 30 Cotton output in Benin rose more
than expected in the 2014/2015 season, by 28 percent
year-on-year to 393,000 tonnes from a forecast 359,000, and is
forecast to reach 500,000 tonnes in the next season, the
government said.
Cotton production, a top export earner for the West African
nation, contributed some 200 billion CFA francs in revenue to
the state, agriculture minister Issa El Hadj Azizou said in a
statement released late on Friday.
The cotton sector employs about 70 percent of Benin's more
than 10 million people and represents about 20 percent of its
gross domestic product.
In neighbouring Togo, cotton production rose over 45 percent
year-on-year to 113,000 tonnes in the season, NSCT, the company
that oversees the industry in the West African state said, also
late on Friday. NSCT said it expected 2015/2016 harvest at
130,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Allegresse Sasse in Cotonou and John Zodzi in
Lome; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Catherine Evans)