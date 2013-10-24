* Nigeria's SAPETRO sitting on nearly 200 mlns
barrels-officials
* Government says talks aimed at first oil in July 2014
By Samuel Elijah
COTONOU, Oct 24 Benin's government said on
Thursday it hoped oil production would restart in the West
African nation next year in blocks controlled by South Atlantic
Petroleum (SAPETRO) from neighbouring Nigeria.
Cotton-dependent Benin, a tiny neighbour to the west of
oil-giant Nigeria, started producing oil in the 1970s but output
remained low and stopped by the end of the 1990s when funds for
operations dried up.
"Talks are under way to secure the final signature so that
production can start by July 2014 at the latest," said
Barthelemy Kassa, Benin's minister for mines and energy.
Speaking after talks with Benin's President Boni Yayi on
Thursday, Daisy Danjuma, vice president of SAPETRO, said the
firm was sitting on 87 million barrels of oil in Benin's onshore
Block 1 and output could start at 7,500 barrels per day.
SAPETRO has a further 110 million barrels of oil in the Seme
offshore block to the east of Cotonou but production from there
would was not be expected before 2015, Kassa added.
SAPETRO was set up by Danjuma's husband, former Nigerian
chief of army staff General T.Y. Danjuma. It owns oilfields in
Nigeria in joint ventures with France's Total and
China's CNOOC.
It also bid last month for Chevron's stake in three
blocks in the Niger Delta, according to sources involved in the
sales.
Benin's economy depends heavily on cotton, which provides a
livelihood for some 500,000 families in a country of around 10
million people.
London-listed Tullow Oil is also exploring for oil
in Benin, where it has four blocks.
In a sign of the risks of operating in the region, Benin has
borne the brunt of the shift west of gangs of pirates that
previously operated in Nigeria's waters.
The government said that hikes in insurance premiums after
attacks off Benin in 2011 led to a 70 percent drop in traffic to
Cotonou port, which is a key source of cash for the government.
