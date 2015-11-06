COTONOU Nov 6 The media regulator in the West
African country of Benin has suspended the main private
newspaper Le Matinal for allegedly insulting President Boni
Yayi.
The order by the high audiovisual and communications
authority said the newspaper broke several sections of its code
and stopped it from printing pending a hearing, the date of
which has yet to be announced.
"The publication of the daily Le Matinal is suspended until
a hearing of its director and the author of the incriminating
articles by the high audivisual and communications authority,"
said a document seen by Reuters.
The document referred to articles in which the government
and president were cited. It was signed on Tuesday and the paper
has not appeared since Wednesday. There was no immediate comment
on Friday from the newspaper's editor.
The order has been criticised by other newspapers and by
opposition politicians in a country that has a largely free
press and is credited as a pioneer of multi-party democracy in
Africa.
Boni was elected in 2006 when late president Mathieu Kerekou
stepped down and was re-elected in 2011. He is also due to step
down next year under constitutional term limits when his second
mandate ends.
One of the biggest issues in the campaign to succeed him
will be reducing poverty and ensuring a fair distribution of the
benefits of the cotton producer's growth, which the IMF has
forecast at 5.5 percent this year and in 2016.
(Reporting by Allegresse Sasse; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg;
Editing by Toby Chopra)