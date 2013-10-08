UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN Oct 8 Italian real estate company Beni Stabili said on Tuesday it had launched the placement of equity-linked bonds for an initial principal amount of 230 million euros ($312 million).
The issue may be increased to up to 270 million euros if two options are exercised, it said in a statement.
The company has also launched a reverse book building to repurchase its outstanding 225 million-euro convertible bond due in 2015, it said.
($1 = 0.7368 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Potter)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts