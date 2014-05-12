BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
MILAN May 12 Italy's Beni Stabili and two other real estate management funds said on Monday they had signed a letter of intent aimed at merging their businesses.
In a statement, Beni Stabili, Investire Immobiliare and Polaris Real Estate said completion of the deal would create a new leader in the sector with around 7 billion euros ($9.6 billion) of assets under management.
After the merger the new company will be 50.2 percent owned by Banca Finnat, the companies said. ($1 = 0.7270 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.