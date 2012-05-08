May 8 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, the boutique brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said on Tu esday it hired a team of former Wells Fargo & Co advisers to open a new branch in Oregon.

Brad Pease, a more than three-decade industry veteran, joined Benjamin Edwards on Monday with fellow advisers Paula Stiefel and Jenifer Thomas. The advisers had previously been with Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage division of the San Francisco-based bank.

The team, known collectively as Pease Wealth Management Group, joined Benjamin Edwards in Lake Oswego, Oregon, a suburb of Portland.

Since its founding in 2008, Benjamin Edwards has expanded its adviser base by hiring dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards advisers from Wells Fargo. Since the start of the year, the firm has recruited at least 15 advisers from Wells Fargo, based on moves tracked by Reuters.

A.G. Edwards & Sons was acquired in 2007 by Wachovia, which one year later was acquired by Wells Fargo. Many legacy A.G. Edwards advisers stayed with the brokerage through the acquisitions.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Benjamin Edwards now has 86 advisers working out of 24 branches in 15 states. The firm does not disclose advisers' individual assets under management. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)