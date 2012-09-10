Sept 10 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a boutique
brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons,
landed four veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co to
open a new office for the firm in New Jersey.
The new hires, who moved to Benjamin Edwards on Friday, are
the second group in less than two weeks to join the St.
Louis-based firm from Wells. Benjamin Edwards also recently
added a team in the Kansas City area at the end of August.
"We were drawn to the entrepreneurial culture," said adviser
Peter Tampellini, among the group who opened the new office in
Northfield, New Jersey. "If you have a request or you have
something you feel will make your clients better off, they're
willing to entertain it."
Tampellini moved with advisers Robert Rothhouse, Teresa Zipf
and Brian McRory, also formerly with Wells Fargo Advisors, the
brokerage unit owned by Wells Fargo & Co.
The advisers were all legacy A.G. Edwards advisers, having
joined Wells after the company in 2008 acquired Wachovia, which
one year earlier acquired A.G. Edwards.
Tampellini spent almost two decades with his old firm, after
starting with A.G. Edwards in 1993. He joined Benjamin Edwards
as a senior vice president of investments and a branch manager
for the new office.
Rothhouse, who joined Benjamin Edwards as a managing
director of investments, had been with A.G. Edwards for three
decades. McRory, a 26-year industry veteran, joined as a vice
president of investments, while Zipf joined as a financial
consultant.
Since its founding in 2008, Benjamin Edwards has expanded
its adviser base by hiring dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards
advisers from Wells Fargo. Since the start of the year, the firm
has added at least 25 veteran advisers from Wells, based on
moves tracked by Reuters.
Benjamin Edwards now has 95 financial consultants across the
United States. The firm does not disclose advisers' individual
assets under management.