Sept 29 The St. Louis-based boutique brokerage
firm Benjamin F. Edwards & Co hired five brokers away from rival
Wells Fargo Advisors to open a branch in southern
Florida, the registered investment adviser's 49th branch in the
United States.
Jeffrey Hill and Steve Brill joined Benjamin Edwards in
September from Wells Fargo's office in West Palm Beach,
Florida, and Debra Targett and Mary McLaughlin joined from Wells
Fargo's office in Boca Raton, Florida, also in September.
Jessica Hill, Jeffrey Hill's daughter, began with Benjamin
Edwards in August.
As a private company, Benjamin Edwards does not disclose a
broker's assets under management or annual revenue. However, a
Benjamin Edwards spokeswoman previously said the brokers
individually or as a group managed more than $100 million in
client assets and generated at least $1 million in annual
revenue.
Jeffrey Hill will manage the Boynton Beach, Florida, branch,
about 60 miles north of Miami. Hill spent 25 years in the
banking industry prior to joining AG Edwards & Sons in 1993.
Wells Fargo bought AG Edwards in 2008, and Hill subsequently
worked for Wells Fargo.
Founded in 2008, Benjamin Edwards has longstanding ties to
AG Edwards and has grown in large part through hiring legacy AG
Edwards advisers like Hill.
Benjamin Edwards now has 49 branches in the United States
and employs roughly 400 brokers.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)