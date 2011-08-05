* Benjamin Edwards hires 5 Wells Fargo advisers

* New Jersey office gives firm 18 in 12 states

By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK, Aug 5 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a brokerage boutique with family ties to the former A.G. Edwards & Sons, on Friday said it hired five financial advisers from Wells Fargo Advisors and opened its first New Jersey office.

St. Louis-based Edwards said Todd Leonhardt, a 23-year veteran, would manage its new office in affluent Red Bank. Also joining are Michael Doherty, James Ireland, Richard Niekrash and Robert Sim.

Edwards will have now have a total of 18 offices in 12 states. It launched in 2008 -- the same year Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) acquired Wachovia, which in 2007 had acquired A.G. Edwards.

For the past three years, CEO Tad Edwards has lured dozens of former A.G. Edwards advisers away from Wells Fargo, parent of the third-largest brokerage.

Edwards also said it hired Theresa Fry, formerly a field consultant for State Farm Insurance, in St. Louis as the firm's national manager of IRA and retirement plans.

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone, editing by Bernard Orr)