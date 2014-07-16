July 16 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a boutique
brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said
it has hired 10 advisers away from Wells Fargo Advisers
since May.
The St. Louis-based investment firm and registered
investment adviser announced that the recruits have opened three
offices in Arkansas, South Carolina, and Texas, and joined
existing offices in Denver and New Jersey.
A privately held company, Benjamin Edwards did not disclose
production or assets under management for any of the advisers,
and Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Benjamin Edwards announced the hires on Tuesday.
John Weir and Joshua Willard were the newest brokers to join
the firm, opening a new Benjamin Edwards' office in Harrison,
Arkansas, on July 11.
Ernie Wright and Margaret Wright joined the firm on June 27
with a new office in Clemson, South Carolina, the firm's first
in the state.
Bruce Melton and Katiebeth Worrell joined on May 27 and May
28, respectively, opening a new office in Sherman, Texas.
Eric Bench and Jason Clouse joined existing Benjamin
Edwards' office in the Denver, Colorado, suburb of Greenwood
Village on June 13, and Samuel Annitto joined the firm's office
in Red Bank, New Jersey on May 21.
More than half of the new hires had worked at A.G. Edwards &
Sons before moving to Wells Fargo Advisers.
Since its founding in 2008, Benjamin Edwards has expanded
its adviser base by hiring dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards
advisers, the bulk of them from Wells. The firm currently
employs around 400 people at 47 branches in 24 states.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)