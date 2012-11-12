PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 17
NEW YORK Nov 12 Money market pioneer Bruce Bent and his son on Monday were cleared of civil fraud charges that they misled investors in the early days of the 2008 financial crisis, a family spokesman said.
The Manhattan federal jury's verdict is a blow to U.S. securities regulators in one of the few civil cases accusing individuals on Wall Street of wrongdoing during the crisis.
Bent's son, Bruce Bent II, was found liable on one negligence claim, according to the family spokesman, Mark Arena. Both men were cleared of violating civil securities laws, the spokesman said.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had accused Bruce Bent and Bruce Bent II of lying to investors and fund trustees in attempts to stop a run on their Reserve Fund in September 2008, as financial markets were roiled in the wake of the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers.
At the trial, a lawyer for the Bents argued that the men were acting in good faith and said the funds had fallen victim to the economic maelstrom of September 2008.
The SEC was closed for Veterans Day and a spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 Chicago's ethics board voted unanimously to fine Uber Technologies Inc's former strategist, David Plouffe, $90,000 for illegally lobbying in the city.