BERLIN, July 10 Bentley Motors, Volkswagen's
ultra-luxury division, said half-year sales rose 9
percent to 4,279 sedans as growth in Europe, the United States
and Middle East outweighed falling deliveries in China.
A higher number of dealerships and new models such as the
Continental GT Speed helped increase deliveries 12 percent in
the Americas, 28 percent in the Middle East and 22 percent in
Europe, the company said on Wednesday.
Crewe, UK-based Bentley, which accounted for 1 percent of VW
group's first-quarter 2.34 billion-euro ($2.99 billion) profit,
expects sales to keep growing in the second half on demand for
the new Continental Flying Spur, which is hitting dealerships in
July, sales chief Kevin Rose said.
Sales in China fell 23 percent to 817 cars on declining
demand for the expiring Flying Spur. VW will publish sales of
its multi-brand group on Friday.