Jan 31 * U.S. Department of Justice says federal judge enters permanent injunction

against ben venue laboratories inc * Justice Department says permanent injunction also entered against CEO George

Doyle and other executives * Justice Department says FDA found ben venue failed to follow procedures

designed to prevent contamination of drugs that were supposed to be sterile * Justice Department says consent decree requires ben venue to take series of

steps before it can fully resume operations * Justice Department says ben venue can continue to manufacture some drugs now

in short supply