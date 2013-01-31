BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
Jan 31 * U.S. Department of Justice says federal judge enters permanent injunction
against ben venue laboratories inc * Justice Department says permanent injunction also entered against CEO George
Doyle and other executives * Justice Department says FDA found ben venue failed to follow procedures
designed to prevent contamination of drugs that were supposed to be sterile * Justice Department says consent decree requires ben venue to take series of
steps before it can fully resume operations * Justice Department says ben venue can continue to manufacture some drugs now
in short supply
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: