Dec 12 Boeing, the world's largest
aerospace and defense company, said its board of directors has
approved a 5 percent increase to its quarterly dividend.
The company declared a dividend of 44 cents a share,
payable on March 2, up from its earlier payout of 42 cents a
share.
Earlier on Monday, Pfizer raised its dividend by 10 percent,
while General Electric upped its dividend by 13 percent
last week.
Boeing -- the builder of the new 787 Dreamliner -- reported
strong results for the quarter ended September , and
lifted its 2011 forecast boosted by demand for commercial and
military aircraft.
Its shares were down 2 percent to $70.38 on Monday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Unnikrishnan Nair)