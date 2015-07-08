SINGAPORE, July 8 (IFR) - The Singapore High Court has imposed a moratorium on bonds of Berau Capital, a subsidiary of Indonesian miner Berau Coal, giving the issuer until January 4 to negotiate with bondholders.

The 12.5 percent bonds of $450 million come due today. The bond is expected to be restructured, along with a $500 million issue due 2017.

During takeover talks, Sinarmas-backed Asia Coal Energy Ventures (ACE) had argued that any restructuring would require the company to file for a Penundaan Kewajiban Pembayaran Utang (PKPU) under Indonesian law, in addition to obtaining a stay under Singapore law. A PKPU suspends a debtor's payment obligations while it discusses restructuring with creditors.

On July 1, ACE won control of Asia Resource Minerals , the parent of Berau Coal. ACE said it planned to restructure Berau's bonds on terms similar to those ARMS had proposed previously.

ARMS had offered to exchange the 2015s for new notes maturing in July 2019 and the 2017s for new notes due December 2020. The new notes were to pay monthly coupons of 6.75 percent for the first 18 months, of which 3.0 percent would be in cash and 3.75 percent payment in kind; 7.5 percent for months 19-30, comprising 3.5 percent in cash and 4.0 percent PIK; 8.0 percent for months 31-42, comprising 4.5 percent in cash and 3.5 percent PIK; 8.25 percent paid entirely in cash for months 43-54; and 9.0 percent paid in cash thereafter. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)