JAKARTA May 7 Indonesia's energy ministry has
reminded coal producer PT Berau Coal Tbk, which is
majority-owned by London-listed Asia Resource Minerals PLC
(ARMS), to lower its foreign ownership, the energy
minister said on Thursday.
ARMS controls nearly 85 percent of Indonesia's Berau, which
operates coal mines in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Berau's mining operations may be suspended if there is no
divestment of foreign ownership, Bisnis Indonesia reported on
Thursday, citing Bambang Tjahjono, an energy ministry official.
"Berau Coal is a corporate matter between shareholders. But
as a policy matter, we want coal to be the pillar of our energy
security. The more national mines that are controlled by
national firms, the better," Energy Minister Sudirman Said told
reporters, when asked whether the ministry is forcing Berau to
divest.
"We remind Berau on divestment, though we don't want to
intervene on corporate matters," he said.
Indonesian conglomerate Sinarmas Group, founded by
billionaire Eka Tjipta Widjaja, last month announced its
intention to make an offer with its partner for ARMS to secure
more coal supply for its power plants.
