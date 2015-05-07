JAKARTA May 7 Indonesia's energy ministry has reminded coal producer PT Berau Coal Tbk, which is majority-owned by London-listed Asia Resource Minerals PLC (ARMS), to lower its foreign ownership, the energy minister said on Thursday.

ARMS controls nearly 85 percent of Indonesia's Berau, which operates coal mines in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Berau's mining operations may be suspended if there is no divestment of foreign ownership, Bisnis Indonesia reported on Thursday, citing Bambang Tjahjono, an energy ministry official.

"Berau Coal is a corporate matter between shareholders. But as a policy matter, we want coal to be the pillar of our energy security. The more national mines that are controlled by national firms, the better," Energy Minister Sudirman Said told reporters, when asked whether the ministry is forcing Berau to divest.

"We remind Berau on divestment, though we don't want to intervene on corporate matters," he said.

Indonesian conglomerate Sinarmas Group, founded by billionaire Eka Tjipta Widjaja, last month announced its intention to make an offer with its partner for ARMS to secure more coal supply for its power plants. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini,; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)