JAKARTA, July 31 A unit of Indonesian coal miner
PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk has filed a petition to have
a debt moratorium granted by a Singapore court recognized in the
United States, in a move to stave off creditors.
On July 7, the Singapore High Court imposed a moratorium
preventing any creditor of Berau Capital Resources Pte Ltd from
enforcing its rights against Berau Capital, its parent company
or the guarantors of Berau Capital's $450 million bond.
The moratorium, which lasts until Jan. 4, effectively bought
time for Berau to negotiate with bondholders.
On July 10, Berau Capital filed a petition to have the
moratorium order made by the Singapore court "extended to other
jurisdictions pursuant to Chapter 15 of the United States
Bankruptcy Code," Berau said in a stock exchange filing on
Friday.
In a separate action, PT Cakra Sinergi Investama has
initiated bankruptcy proceedings at a Jakarta court against
another unit of Berau Coal Energy, PT Berau Coal, over alleged
unpaid debts.
Indonesian conglomerate Sinar Mas Group, which is in the
process of acquiring Berau Coal Energy's parent company, said
earlier this month it is in talks with bondholders to
restructure $950 million worth of debt held by Berau.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)