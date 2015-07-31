JAKARTA, July 31 A unit of Indonesian coal miner PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk has filed a petition to have a debt moratorium granted by a Singapore court recognized in the United States, in a move to stave off creditors.

On July 7, the Singapore High Court imposed a moratorium preventing any creditor of Berau Capital Resources Pte Ltd from enforcing its rights against Berau Capital, its parent company or the guarantors of Berau Capital's $450 million bond.

The moratorium, which lasts until Jan. 4, effectively bought time for Berau to negotiate with bondholders.

On July 10, Berau Capital filed a petition to have the moratorium order made by the Singapore court "extended to other jurisdictions pursuant to Chapter 15 of the United States Bankruptcy Code," Berau said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

In a separate action, PT Cakra Sinergi Investama has initiated bankruptcy proceedings at a Jakarta court against another unit of Berau Coal Energy, PT Berau Coal, over alleged unpaid debts.

Indonesian conglomerate Sinar Mas Group, which is in the process of acquiring Berau Coal Energy's parent company, said earlier this month it is in talks with bondholders to restructure $950 million worth of debt held by Berau. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)