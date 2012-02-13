FRANKFURT Feb 13 German boutique investment bank and wealth manager Berenberg is hiring investment bankers and analysts, bucking a trend of downsizing which spoiled 2011 bank results.

Lenders across Europe, Asia and the United States have slashed well over 130,000 jobs since the middle of last year in cost-cutting drives as stricter regulations and euro zone woes take their toll on trading income and investment banking units.

Berenberg in contrast plans to hike its analyst headcount by 30 to 100 over the next two years, the lender said on Monday. Last year, the bank increased its total staff by 14 percent to 1100 and by a third to 143 in London alone.

Unlike its big peers, which suffered from weak equity and debt trading in 2011, Berenberg specializes in capital market business with German midcaps, which to a degree continued to thrive as the German economy boomed.

Despite volatile markets, Berenberg, which has total assets of only 4 billion euros, saw net profit drop by only 9 percent to 56 million in 2011, outperforming many rivals.

Its capital reserves - measured as core tier 1 ratio - reached 14.1 percent at the end of 2011. (Reporting By Arno Schuetze; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)