LONDON, March 31 German privately owned investment bank Berenberg has set up a new team in London to handle business with "ultra-high net worth" customers, it said on Monday.

The three-person International Key Clients team will focus on those with "complex requirements", the bank said in a statement, and be led by Vanessa Skoura, a senior banker with more than 20 years experience, who joins from HSBC Private Bank. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Greg Mahlich)