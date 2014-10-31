Oct 31 Berendsen Plc
* Interim management statement
* Reported revenue for group, including impact of currency
translation, was 3 pct below equivalent period last year
* Board continues to expect to achieve a year of good
underlying progress in line with its previous expectations
* Workwear made good progress in period from July 1 despite
markets which remain soft, with benefits of best practice
transfer contributing well to growth in operating profit
* Trading in period was in line with management's
expectations
* Underlying revenue for group, at constant exchange rates,
was up 3 pct compared to equivalent period last year and in our
core growth businesses, revenue also increased 3 pct
* Reported profit before tax, despite impact of exchange
translation, was similar to corresponding period last year
