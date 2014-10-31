Oct 31 Berendsen Plc

* Interim management statement

* Reported revenue for group, including impact of currency translation, was 3 pct below equivalent period last year

* Board continues to expect to achieve a year of good underlying progress in line with its previous expectations

* Workwear made good progress in period from July 1 despite markets which remain soft, with benefits of best practice transfer contributing well to growth in operating profit

* Trading in period was in line with management's expectations

* Underlying revenue for group, at constant exchange rates, was up 3 pct compared to equivalent period last year and in our core growth businesses, revenue also increased 3 pct

* Reported profit before tax, despite impact of exchange translation, was similar to corresponding period last year