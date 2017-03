Dec 19 Berendsen Plc "

* Since Oct. 31, 2014, group has traded in line with our expectations

* For 11 months ended Nov. 30, underlying revenue, at constant exchange rates, group and core growth businesses was up 3 pct versus last year

* Reported revenue for group, including impact of currency translation, was 2 pct below last year

* Continues to expect to achieve a year of good underlying progress in line with its previous expectations