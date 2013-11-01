UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 1 Berendsen : * Interim management statement * Trading in the period was in line with our expectations * Third-quarter reported revenue for the group was up 9% compared to the equivalent period last year * Board remains confident in its expectations of achieving a year of good
progress in 2013 * In both our core growth and manage for value businesses underlying Q3 revenue
increased by 4% * Q3 core growth, workwear continued to make top line progress; delivered
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources