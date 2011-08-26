(Adds details)

* H1 adj pretax profit up 18 pct at 48.4 mln stg

* Raises interim dividend 14 pct to 7.4p

Aug 26 British textile services firm Berendsen expects to make good progress for the full year after it posted an 18 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit on higher margins, following a review of its business last year.

The manage textile rental, laundry, maintenance and supply firm whose operating units trade under the main brands of Berendsen, Sunlight and Spring Grove in 15 countries, said it had enough funds to continue operating in the near future.

The company, which was previously called the Davis Service Group, last month, had renegotiated its revolving credit facilities with a new 535 million euros facility extending out to July 2016.

January-June pretax profit before exceptional items came in at 48.4 million pounds ($78.7 million), compared with 41.0 million pounds last year. Sales grew 2 percent to 495.9 million pounds.

The company also raised its interim dividend by 14 percent to 7.4 pence.

Berendsen shares, which have gained 38 percent of their value over the past year, closed at 508 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at over 850 million pounds.

($1 = 0.615 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)