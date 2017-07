July 26 (Reuters) - Berendsen Plc, the British laundry services group which is to be bought by French peer Elis SA, said first-half profit fell 5.6 percent, as challenging conditions across the UK persisted.

The workwear and hygiene company said pretax profit fell to 56.8 million pounds ($74 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 60.2 million pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.7682 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)