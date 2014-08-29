Aug 29 Commercial laundry company Berendsen Plc
reported an 8 percent rise in first-half profit, helped
by an increase in operating margins at two of its core Workwear
and Facility brands.
The company, which also rents textile products such as linen
and uniforms, said pretax profit rose to 50.6 million pounds
($83.90 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 46.7
million pounds a year earlier.
A strong pound and weakness in the European currencies
Berendsen trades in dragged revenue down 1 percent to 517.3
million pounds. Excluding the impact of currency fluctuations,
revenue grew 3 percent.
($1 = 0.6031 British Pounds)
