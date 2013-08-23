Aug 23 Berendsen : * H1 adjusted operating profit rose 13 percent to 71.8 million STG * H1 revenue 521.5 million STG * H1 adjusted profit before tax 60.2 million STG * H1 adjusted pretax profit rose 21 percent to 60.2 million STG * Interim dividend per share up 10 percent at 8.8P * Continues to expect to achieve a year of good progress in line with its