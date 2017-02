KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 Shares in Malaysian property-to-gaming conglomerate Berjaya Corp Bhd fell as much as 4 percent on Tuesday, after the company said it was planning a rights issue of up to 767.5 million ringgit ($246.6 million).

Berjaya said the proceeds wouldbe used for working capital and to finance the privatisation of Hong Kong-listed Cosway Corp .

The benchmark index was down 0.4 percent by 0640 GMT.

($1 = 3.112 ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; editing by Liau Y-Sing)