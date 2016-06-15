LONDON, June 15 London-focused housebuilder Berkeley said there was a 20 percent drop in reservations of new homes at the start of the year due to Britain's EU referendum, but that underlying demand remained strong as it beat profit expectations.

Pre-tax profit fell marginally to 531 million pounds ($752 million) in the 12 months to the end of April, but the builder said it still expected to meet its target of 2.0 billion pounds in aggregate profit in the three years to the end of 2018.

Berkeley has long said it believes it is better for London if Britain remains in the European Union and that the capital might need fewer homes if the country were to quit the 28-member bloc. ($1 = 0.7064 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Adrian Croft)