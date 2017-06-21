LONDON, June 21 London-focussed housebuilder
Berkeley posted a better-than-expected 53 percent rise
in profit on Wednesday, but warned that tax rises on top-end
properties had muted new construction and Brexit could harm the
sector in the months ahead.
Berkeley, which reported pretax profit of 812 million pounds
($1 billion) in the 12 months to the end of April, warned that
Britain's exit from the European Union could lead to a prolonged
period of uncertainty.
"Brexit and wider global macro instability impact both
confidence and sentiment and will result in constrained
investment levels," the firm said.
"This leads to greater uncertainty around the timing of
delivery of homes from our land bank."
($1 = 0.7919 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)