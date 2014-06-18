June 18 (Reuters) -

* Fy pretax profit rose 40.4 percent to 380 million stg

* Full year revenue up 18.1 percent to 1,620.6 million stg

* Full year operating profit up 33.8 percent to 374.8 million stg

* Full year profit before tax up 40.4 percent to 380 million stg

* Cash due on forward sales of £2,274 million

* Pipeline of future land comprises 11,000 plots and potential gross margin of £1,500 million to be unlocked over next five years

* Further interim dividend of 90 pence per share declared, payable in september 2014

* Board is confident that berkeley has right plan to deliver long-term sustainable success