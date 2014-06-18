(Adds details)
LONDON, June 18 British housebuilder Berkeley
posted a 40 percent rise in full-year pretax profits,
at the top end of its guidance, and said it was on track to
deliver further growth in the long-term.
The company said on Wednesday pretax profit rose to 380
million pounds ($638.05 million) from 270.7 million a year
earlier, after it said it would hit the upper end of analyst
expectations.
Analysts had expected the company to post full-year pretax
profits of between 309-379 million pounds, on average revenues
of 1.7 billion pounds, a Thomson Reuters survey of 13 analysts
showed.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
