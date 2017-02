Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway is still looking for major acquisitions to expand its businesses, the conglomerate's Chief Executive Warren Buffett said in an annual letter to shareholders on Saturday.

"My task is clear, and I'm on the prowl," Buffett said in the 22-page letter. He did not specify, though, what sort of assets Berkshire might be seeking. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Eric Beech)