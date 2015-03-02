(Adds ages of Munger, Jain, Abel and Rose)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 2 Warren Buffett, the
billionaire chief executive officer and chairman of Berkshire
Hathaway, told CNBC on Monday that Berkshire executives
Ajit Jain and Greg Abel were not angling for the top Berkshire
job.
In Berkshire's annual report to shareholders on Saturday,
Vice Chairman Charlie Munger hinted that Jain, a top insurance
executive, and Abel, the head of Berkshire's energy companies,
were top candidates to succeed Buffett.
"There's no jockeying position at all" between Jain and
Abel, Buffett said on CNBC.
Speculation has mounted among Berkshire investors over who
will eventually succeed the 84-year-old Buffett.
The field was narrowed in the annual Berkshire letter, when
Buffett said he and the board had found his successor, and
Munger wrote that Abel and Jain were "proven performers who
would probably be under-described as 'world-class.'"
"'World-leading' would be the description I would choose,"
Munger said in a separate letter to shareholders, also on
Saturday. "In some important ways, each is a better business
executive than Buffett."
On Monday, Buffett said: "When Charlie's letter came in and
it referenced Greg and Ajit, it was news to me that he was
writing that."
"He's right. They're very, very, very good, each one of
them."
Munger, whom Buffett describes as "my partner," is 91.
Asked if Abel, 52, and Jain, 63, were aware of who the next
successor would be, Buffett said: "No."
"We have a precise plan in mind, very detailed, as to what
happens later today if I pass out on this show or something of
the sort," he said. "It's all in place, and it wouldn't take 24
hours to implement."
Neither Buffett's nor Munger's letters referred by name to
Matthew Rose, 55, executive chairman of the BNSF railroad unit,
who has also been mentioned by investors as a possible
successor.
Buffett told CNBC that Rose was not out of the race for
potential chief executive officer.
In his letter on Saturday, Buffett said age would also be a
factor and that Berkshire might be better off if his successor
were to stay on for at least a decade.
On investing, Buffett said Berkshire was continuing to stick
with IBM shares, the Dow Jones industrial average's worst
performer in 2014, "because I like it." As of Dec. 31, Berkshire
held a 7.79 percent stake in IBM.
"There have been no surprises at IBM since we started buying
it a few years ago," Buffett said. "We expected revenue to come
down. We expected a year like this where foreign exchange would
take a whack off revenues."
